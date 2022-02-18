How Philadelphia became home to the LOVE Sculpture (not statue)

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- What's known as Philadelphia's Iconic Love Statue, isn't actually a statue at all. It's a sculpture created by artist Robert Indiana for Philadelphia's Bicentennial in 1976.

The 'Love' design was originally created for a stamp before it was developed into the sculpture that now resides in Love Park across from City Hall.


Because it was created for the Bicentennial, the sculpture was on loan to the City. But Philadelphians fell in love and wanted to keep it in the City of Brotherly Love.

However, the price tag was too steep for the city to pay and it was packed up and sent back to Indiana with plans to go to New York next.


Then-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Fitz Eugene Dixon, stepped in and decided to buy the sculpture and donate it to the city; which is how Philadelphia became the permeant home of the Love Sculpture.
