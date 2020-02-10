Loved ones, community to remember Altobelli family at public memorial held at Angel Stadium

The memorial for John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and daughter Alyssa, 14, is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. Doors to the stadium open at 3 p.m.
The three perished when the helicopter they were on crashed in Calabasas just over two weeks ago. Nine people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed.
John Altobelli was the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. His daughter Alyssa was a basketball teammate of Gianna.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help two Altobelli children who were not involved in the crash. More than $450,000 have been raised from two GoFundMe campaigns.
On Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report and found no evidence of an engine failure in the helicopter crash. No cause was listed in the reported.
Also killed in the crash were pilot Ara Zobayan and Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton.
