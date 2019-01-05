TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --Despite a storm system bringing in heavier than expected rains Saturday night, a small group of people went to a Torrance bowling alley to remember three men who were killed in a shooting.
An ugly brawl quickly escalated into a deadly shooting inside Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight Friday.
A witness described the chaos.
"The girls were fighting. They were rolling on the floor. Security came up and next thing we know there were men fighting. All we heard was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," Dana Scott said.
Three men - identified as Michael Radford, 20, Astin Edwards, 28, and Robert Meekins, 28 - were shot and killed.
On Saturday night, the girlfriend of one of the only security guards on duty said he was only armed with mace and handcuffs.
In the rain, family and friends brought candles to the bowling alley. On social media, Congresswoman Nanette Barragan tweeted that she used to go to the venue as a kid, saying her heart goes out to the victims and their families.
Earlier Saturday, Meekins' mother mourned her son, who was a father to a 5-year-old boy.
"I can't even explain it. I'm so numb right now and I'm so angry. I'm so angry, I don't even know what to say or what to do," Dana Scott said.
Family members of Edwards said he also was a dad. He had allegedly tried to break up the fight.
"It don't make sense. Home one minute and then dead the next minute. It don't make sense. I don't know...I'm going to bury my own kid. Ain't supposed to bury your own kid," Dwayne Edwards said.
A child should not grow up without a parent either, but that's what Radford's 8-month-old daughter will have to do now.
"I just think it's crazy because how do they let somebody go inside this place with guns? You know, you're putting everybody's lives in danger," Hubbard said.
Four other people were injured in the shooting.
Authorities have not identified a suspect or suspects. Torrance police said they are looking at surveillance video.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456.