Crime & Safety

Lowrider gathering in Van Nuys broken up by Los Angeles police

EMBED <>More Videos

A lowrider gathering in Van Nuys was broken up by Los Angeles police officers, who issued tickets and ordered several vehicles to be towed.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police broke up a gathering of lowriders in Van Nuys Wednesday night.

The group gathered at Van Nuys Boulevard and Hattaras Avenue.

Police said several drivers received citations for the use of hydraulics and other violations. A couple of cars were even towed.

There were no altercations, and people left without any further incident, authorities said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyvan nuyslos angeles countylos angelescrimelapdcarstrafficpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murder charge filed against father of missing Corona boy
Fontana police open fire on armed man after woman shot, killed
Opening Day 2019: Dodgers host Diamondbacks
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
Small amount of red meat may boost premature death risk by 18 percent: study
VIDEO: Rehired LA sheriff's deputy breaking into woman's home
Show More
LAX parking changes: Lot E opens as Lot C closes
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
Eyewitness This: Get paid to stay in bed, new mammogram standards, LAX parking changes
Man sought for slashing 3 women in the face in South Gate, Lynwood
2 officers shot, suspect killed in Inglewood
More TOP STORIES News