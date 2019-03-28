VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police broke up a gathering of lowriders in Van Nuys Wednesday night.
The group gathered at Van Nuys Boulevard and Hattaras Avenue.
Police said several drivers received citations for the use of hydraulics and other violations. A couple of cars were even towed.
There were no altercations, and people left without any further incident, authorities said.
Lowrider gathering in Van Nuys broken up by Los Angeles police
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News