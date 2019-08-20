LSU officials: No threat found after armed intruder reported

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Officials at Louisiana State University said there were no shots fired and no injuries after an armed intruder was reported on campus Tuesday afternoon.

The university posted a message on Twitter about 3 p.m. saying an armed intruder had been reported in Coates Hall and police were on the scene. Coates Hall houses academic departments and several student support services, according to the LSU website.

The tweet advised students and others on the Baton Rouge campus to run, hide or fight. In a later post, university officials said: "The situation is ongoing. No shots have been fired, and there are no injuries. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place."


After two hours, campus officials tweeted that they investigated and determined there was no threat.



Classes are not in session at the state's flagship university, but many students have been moving back to the school after summer break.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
collegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Organ donation from 10-year-old girl will help 80 people
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
Surveillance video released of suspect sought in fatal CSUF stabbing
Majority of 405 Fwy shut down in Long Beach after big rig crash
VIDEO: Toddler helps his younger brother escape his crib
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Show More
Charges dismissed against man accused of stealing Oscar
West Nile virus newly detected in 4 SoCal communities
Police challenged over officer-involved shooting of black man in Venice
Police kill armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
Chase ends in standoff on 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga
More TOP STORIES News