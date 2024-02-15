Orange County dance troupe keeps Asian traditions alive as part of Lunar New Year celebrations

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- There are dozens of Lunar New year celebrations taking place across Southern California - many showcasing elaborate and colorful dance teams. Members of one troupe in Santa Ana are doing all they can to keep cultural traditions alive.

"Traditional lion and dragon dance is basically from ancient China and is used to ward away evil spirits and bring in good energy for the New Year," said Austin Quach, Founder, Head Coach, Qing Wei Lion & Dragon Dance Cultural Troupe.

The Qing Wei Lion & Dragon Dance Cultural Troupe started in 2018.

"We're drawn in because it's an aspect of our culture, being in the United States, the Western hemisphere, we tend to lose touch with our culture a little bit, so this is a nice way to kind of hone in and hold to our bit of our heritage," said Quach.

The performers are all full-time students, or have full-time jobs. They rehears and perform in their free time. Many say the troupe helps them stay in touch with their roots.

"Coming from a boarding school in the Midwest I lost a lot of contact with my Asian culture, so I tried to come back to it during college," said Adam Nguyen, performer.

It also helps them physically.

"I get so used to lifting a 10, 15 pound lion now. A lot of strength, my stamina has gotten so much better," said Nancy Truong, performer.

"Every single costume you see is handmade, handcrafted, hand painted," said Quach. "That refers to the frame, the inside, the papering; even the sewing on the tail is all done by hand."

Qing Wei is free to be part of and they are always looking for new members to share their Asian pride.