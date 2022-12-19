SoCal father and daughter among hundreds stranded in Machu Picchu amid Peru protests

"We met several people; everybody was in the same predicament, wanting to just leave," said the dad.

The father and daughter were among hundreds of tourists stranded in the ancient city after Peru plunged into a state of emergency following the ousting of the country's president.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It started out as a trip of a lifetime.

Cesar Leon and his daughter, Alexandra, were vising one of the wonders of the world: the ancient city of Machu Picchu in southern Peru.

However, things took a twisted turn.

"We were really nervous just because I think the Tuesday when our flight was supposed to originally leave at five, it kept getting delayed until 7," said Alexandra. "Then another hour passed until 9 and then another hour passed, 11, until it officially got canceled."

The civil unrest swept the country earlier this month when former president Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested, and his removal from power accelerated long-simmering political tensions in the country. Rail and air travel services were disrupted as protesters stormed airports.

"Three days of lots of danger feelings, so it felt a little uncomfortable," said Cesar.

Cesar and his daugher did not leave their hotel room in the city of Cusco for three days.

The two were able to get the latest information from local officials on TV.

"We met several people; everybody was in the same predicament, wanting to just leave," said Cesar. "That's what everyone wanted."

They were finally able to book flights and leave Peru on Saturday, landing at the Los Angeles International Airport that evening.

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for citizens traveling in Peru, which it has listed as a level three "reconsider travel" destination. The State Department is asking travelers in Peru to sign up for STEP alerts from the US Embassy if they haven't yet.

The Leons said they want to travel to other places but will conduct a little more research beforehand.

In an address on Sunday, Pope Francis called for peace in Peru.

"We pray for peace in Peru, that the violence in the country cease and that the path of dialogue be undertaken to overcome the political and social crisis that afflicts the population."

CNN contributed to this report.