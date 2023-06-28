Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a "serious bacterial infection" and her ongoing recovery.

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary wrote.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary's post.