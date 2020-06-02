Magic Johnson says protesters against police brutality must also show up for November election

Lakers legend Magic Johnson is one of the latest public figures to sound off on the protests against police brutality that are sweeping the nation."These young people of all races, not just black people are out there, all race of people are out there and they're showing their power and they're letting their voice be heard," Johnson said during an interview.However, he said their activism should not stop there."Now they have to do the same thing in November when the election comes around."Johnson says he's talked with his two sons about interacting with police, adding that the death of George Floyd illustrates the mistrust of law enforcement within black communities.