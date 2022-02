WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Earvin Magic Johnson Park in Willowbrook is now open to the public after undergoing expansion efforts.Community leaders cut the ribbon at the park's grand opening ceremony Saturday. The 126-acre park, named after the L.A. Lakers basketball Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson, is the largest in the South Los Angeles area.The new additions include California native habitat gardens, an off-leash dog park, walking trails and a natural amphitheater.