Magic Mountain vaccine site closes, will be replaced by 2 other community-based sites

Since the county-run site opened in January, about 129,000 vaccines have been administered at the theme park. However, Los Angeles County wants to shift its resources to community-based sites to increase accessibility to the vaccine.
With that goal in mind, the following sites will each have the ability to administer up to 2,000 vaccines a day:
26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita
3850 E Avenue S, Palmdale
Both locations will begin operating Monday and will provide options for walk-up appointments for the Santa Clarita and Antelope valley communities.
The remaining large-scale sites operated by L.A. County are the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, The Forum in Inglewood, Cal State Northridge and the L.A. County Office of Education in Downey.
Health officials say the county is on track to have 80% of the population vaccinated by late June.
On Friday, L.A. County reported that the average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus fell to 1%, the lowest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. The rate peaked at more than 20% in December.