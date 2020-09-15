Coronavirus pandemic forces long-standing magic shop to close

AZUSA (KABC) -- Owen's Magic Supreme in Azusa is a magic store that's been casting a spell on audiences in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and across the globe since it opened in 1903. But the coronavirus pandemic has stopped magic and the business is being forced to close"Kind of coming to a halt and the coronavirus has been a major part of that," said Alan Zagorsky. "I didn't want to retire quite so quickly and move on, but with all the shows closed in Las Vegas, throughout the world the entertainment industry, this is what we're all about"They've worked with some of the most famous names in magic. The magic shop has some of the most famous tricks in magic"We have a great big cannon here and normally load a pretty girl inside the cannon and then fire it off and magically she reappears on the other side of the stage," said Zagorsky.With magic shows nearly impossible during coronavirus because of social distancing and crowd laws, most of the employees at Owens found different work"Fortunately we make other apparatuses and other things that have kept us on but unfortunately some of my employees had to move on. It's certainly effected all of us," said Zagorsky.After 117 years in business Alan sold the shop and is looking for a new owner with hopes to keep the magic going for another generation"We sold the building and we got to move on and obviously looking for someone to take the business for the next 50 years down the road that would be wonderful if that all happened soon," said Zagorsky.