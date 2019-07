CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Cabazon early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake hit at a depth of nine miles at about 5:38 a.m., six miles from Cabazon.According to the USGS, the quake hit nearly 10 miles west of Desert Hot Springs, 10 miles northwest of Palm Springs and 11 miles east of Banning.