Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits near Willowbrook area, felt across SoCal

The quake was reported just after 8:30 a.m. about a half mile west of Willowbrook, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The M3.5 new Willowbrook is near but not on the Newport-Inglewood fault. The focal mechanism (which maps the direction of motion at all the seismic stations) shows us the ground moved up and down. The NI fault moves sideways. https://t.co/4122mPHNJ7— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) January 20, 2021
