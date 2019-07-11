Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits near Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A minor earthquake struck Thursday morning near Barstow, less than 100 miles from the epicenter of last week's powerful temblors.
The magnitude-3.7 earthquake was recorded about nine miles east of Barstow around 4 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
No injuries or damage have been reported.
People in Trona, Buena Park and Fillmore reported feeling the quake, the USGS says.
It is unclear if the Barstow quake is one of the aftershocks felt in the region, including a magnitude 3.6 aftershock Tuesday morning near Ridgecrest.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
