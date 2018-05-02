Mail predator alert: Young girls in several states receiving mysterious packages

An alert has been issued over an apparent predator sending packages to young girls in several states. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
An alert has been issued over an apparent predator sending packages to young girls in several states.

In December, Jena Willingham's daughter started getting unsolicited travel brochures at their Alabama home, and then a package containing a half-eaten donut, a church bulletin and a letter.

The writer claimed to be a 14-year-old New Mexico boy asking Willingham's daughter to email him. The family went to police and found out they were not alone.

More than 50 packages linked to the same email account were sent to young girls at elementary schools in several states.

"It freaks me out again to know it wasn't isolated. She wasn't the only one. There were lots of girls he was doing this to," Willingham said.

The FBI also tracked an IP address to websites where the user discusses girls' underwear, among other things.

Investigators do not yet know who it is, but they've put out a predator alert.
