Thief caught on surveillance video breaking into mailboxes at Los Angeles condo complex

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are searching for the suspect who was caught on surveillance video breaking into mailboxes at a condominium complex and stealing the prime pieces.

On Thursday evening, the brazen suspect slinked in behind a resident at the complex in the 100 block of Doheny Drive, which had recently installed a new security system.

Residents of the complex believe this wasn't the first time the man in the footage pulled something like this and are hoping the video will be the key to his capture. The footage has prompted an investigation by authorities.

"He pulled checks out, bank statements, credit card statements, people's social security numbers, medi-care bills," said Kyle Dennis, president of Somerset Homeowners Association.

The suspect could be seen sorting the mail and throwing out the things he didn't want and putting what he did in his bag. The theft spree continued in the garage as he was seen smashing the window of a car and stealing everything inside.

"He knew where he was going. He came directly to the mailboxes and he opened the left side of the mailbox bank, the same way the postal guy does," Dennis added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countytheftcar theftsocial securityfraudsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News