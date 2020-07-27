Shark attack victim in Maine identified as New York City woman

HARPSWELL, Maine -- The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has identified the woman who died yesterday from shark attack near Bailey Island as Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City.

At a news conference at noon, officials confirmed that Holowach was attacked by a great white shark.

The attack happened off the coast of Maine Monday afternoon.

Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

Officials say two kayakers helped the victim get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald.

Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said it's possible the shark mistook the person for food.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation into the incident is continuing.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
