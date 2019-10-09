3 Maine high school students suspended over alleged rapist note

MAINE -- Three female high school students in Maine were suspended after posting notes in school calling attention to reports of sexual assault in the district.

One of the notes read quote, "there's a rapist in our school and you know who it is."

Another listed a series of demands including improved methods for reporting sexual assault.

Aela Mansmann said she was trying to draw attention to several incidents of sexual assault over the past year or so that some students felt were being ignored or not properly handled by school officials.

"I definitely am ashamed that - to say that I go to Cape Elizabeth High School with this being their reaction," Mansmann said.

Dozens of students walked out class Monday in protest of the suspensions.

According to CNN affiliate WGME, Mansmann is planning to appeal the suspension on Wednesday.

The school district did not respond to WGME's request for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mainerapeschoolu.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison may cut power to 174K customers amid fire risk
Lisa Frank fans can live out rainbow dreams in DTLA hotel
SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions on tap ahead of red flag warnings
Venice Beach: Man found dead on sand, prompting police investigation
Keep lost pets at home, save space at LA animal shelters
Taste of Thanksgiving at all Porto's SoCal locations
Mother surrenders newborn baby at Koreatown fire station
Show More
5-year-old dies in suspected DUI crash in Lake Los Angeles
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law capping rent increases
186,000 without power in Northern California as PG&E begins outages
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria
Montgomery, Ala. elects first black mayor in 200-year history
More TOP STORIES News