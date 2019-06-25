Major water main break floods streets in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews worked to contain a massive water main break in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of flooding at the intersection of 11th and Main streets. Officials said a 12-inch main break caused water to gush out onto the street, and some services nearby are being affected.

Witnesses say the roadway appeared to have buckled in some areas.

Third Street was closed between 11th Street and Olympic Boulevard while crews monitored the break, according to Los Angeles police.

"Once condition of road has been inspected and deemed safe, one lane of traffic in each direction will re-open," Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said in a written statement.

Workers expected to have the services restored by 1 p.m., according to LADWP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countyfloodingwater main break
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News