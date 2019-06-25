Major water main break floods streets in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews worked to contain a massive water main break in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of flooding at the intersection of 11th and Main streets. Officials said a 12-inch main break caused water to gush out onto the street, and some services nearby are being affected.Witnesses say the roadway appeared to have buckled in some areas.Third Street was closed between 11th Street and Olympic Boulevard while crews monitored the break, according to Los Angeles police."Once condition of road has been inspected and deemed safe, one lane of traffic in each direction will re-open," Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said in a written statement.Workers expected to have the services restored by 1 p.m., according to LADWP.