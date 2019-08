MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A small but stubborn brush fire erupted along a hillside in Malibu on Friday.The blaze broke out near Pacific Coast Highway and Sweetwater Canyon Road around 11:30 a.m. By around noon, the second-alarm fire charred around 5 acres, Los Angeles County fire officials said.Flames were creeping uphill amid a light wind blowing from the southwest, authorities said.Structures were not threatened.