Firefighters battling 10-acre blaze in Malibu Creek State Park - LIVE

Firefighters are battling a blaze named the Rockpool Fire in Malibu Creek State Park Sunday afternoon.
By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Malibu Creek State Park Sunday afternoon.

The blaze, named the "Rockpool Fire" quickly grew to at least 10 acres, spreading in dry conditions during a region-wide heat wave.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Mullholland Highway and Las Virgenes Road in Malibu, on the eastern side of Malibu Creek State Park. It was named for the Rock Pool Trail in the area.

Mullholland was closed from Las Virgenes to Kanan Dume Road.

Malibu Canyon Road is closed from Mulholland to Civic Center Way. All the campsites at the state park have been evacuated and deputies are working with park staff to evacuate hikers.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
