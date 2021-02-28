Malibu brush fire: Firefighters make quick work of 4-acre blaze

Dispatched at 4:24 a.m. to the area of Malibu Canyon and Malibu Knolls roads, firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire at 5:43 a.m., according to a county fire department dispatcher.
The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic advisory a little after 6 a.m. closing Malibu Canyon Road at Piuma Road for an unknown duration, due to the fire.
An advisory issued at about 5:45 a.m. closing Pacific Coast Highway, between Corral Canyon to Carbon Canyon roads, and Malibu Canyon Road from Pacific Coast Highway to Piuma Road, was lifted at about 6:50 a.m., the sheriff's Lost Hills/Malibu station reported, adding that Las Virgenes Road and Malibu Canyon Road remained closed from Mulholland Highway.
