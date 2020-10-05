MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Sunday night, authorities said.
The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway and Las Flores Canyon Road, according to the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.
Authorities say the driver fled the scene, and they are still investigating.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Person killed in hit-and-run crash on PCH in Malibu; suspect sought
A suspect is sought after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Malibu Sunday, authorities say.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More