Person killed in hit-and-run crash on PCH in Malibu; suspect sought

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Sunday night, authorities said.The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway and Las Flores Canyon Road, according to the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.Authorities say the driver fled the scene, and they are still investigating.The identity of the victim has not been released.A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.