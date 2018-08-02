Malibu homicide: Woman accused of shooting, killing husband

A woman has been arrested in the killing of a man believed to be her husband after he was found shot to death in a Malibu home, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say. (KABC)

A woman has been arrested in the killing of a man believed to be her husband after he was found shot to death in a Malibu home, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said Thursday.

Deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Westlake Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a call of a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived, they found the man shot to death, officials said.

An investigation led to the arrest of the woman.

The suspect and victim's names were not released but both are believed to be in their 70s.

Sheriff's officials said a weapon was recovered at the scene, and detectives were working to find the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with more information on the incident was urged to contact the sheriff's department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous, call (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
