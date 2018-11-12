WOOLSEY FIRE

Malibu residents illuminate street ravaged by Woolsey Fire with American flag to honor veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

On a street with more than a dozen homes burned by the Woolsey Fire, a group of Malibu residents still made sure to put up the American flag to honor veterans.

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
On a street with more than a dozen homes burned by the Woolsey Fire, a group of Malibu residents made sure to put up the American flag to honor veterans and bring light to the ravaged area.

The destructive blaze, which has scorched more than 143 square miles, burned through Dume Drive in Malibu on Friday. Some residents who stayed behind said they witnessed embers flying everywhere.

"The whole hills were just blazing and we were in awe," said resident Karen Renner. "We were ready to leave, we had our trucks on the beach if we had to zip up Zuma and try to get out. That was our only escape."

People were on alert Monday, looking for hotspots that can flare up. Fire crews from Garden Grove moved in and quickly attacked a tree that was smoldering.

California fires: How to help victims of Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire in greater Los Angeles

Downed power lines continue to be a hazard for firefighters and others trying to move through the area. Residents are also trying to help each other, but no matter how tough things are - with devastated homes around them - residents wanted to make sure the American flag was flying in honor of Veterans Day.

"(There are) veterans in my family, and it's an important day to remember that life happens when we sacrifice for one another, when we make sacrifices for the good of others," said resident Brian Kelly. "...Our country is founded on that, so we have to remember that."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Woolsey Firebrush firefireveteransveterans dayMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
SCE: Substation outage occurred before Woolsey Fire reported
How to help those impacted by Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Scientists: Wind, drought worsen fires, not bad management
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
New fire breaks out along 118 Freeway in Simi Valley area
Woolsey Fire burns 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
SCE: Substation outage occurred before Woolsey Fire reported
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Scientists: Wind, drought worsen fires, not bad management
Texas firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
12 crosses at Borderline Bar & Grill honor shooting victims
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Show More
Couple says they'll rebuild despite losing home in Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
Hill Fire: Firefighters gain upper hand, evacuations lifted
Wind-driven brush fire burns near CSU San Bernardino
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
More News