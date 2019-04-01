Disasters & Accidents

Malibu's Yerba Buena Road buried under rockslide weeks after sinkhole

A section of roadway in Malibu has been shut down by a big rockslide not far from the location of a sinkhole that opened in February's heavy rains.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A section of roadway in Malibu was already shut down by a major sinkhole in February. Now another section of that same road has been hit by a big rockslide.

A large boulder and piles of debris buried a section of Yerba Buena Road. Crews expect to take at least a week before they can clear the debris and reopen the road to the public.

A section of the same road further down the mountain near Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in February.

A huge sinkhole opened up in the roadway, swallowing an excavating machine amid the heavy rains.

It took officials more than a day just to get the machine out and the road remains closed for repairs. They don't expect it to repair the sinkhole for at least another month.

There aren't many homes in the area, but for the few who do live there, the road closings will represent a major inconvenience.
