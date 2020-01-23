Deputies investigating possibly fatal shooting in Malibu Lake

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting, believed to be a suicide, in the Malibu Lake area.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. on South Lakeshore Drive, a short distance from the edge of the lake itself.

AIR7 HD footage showed what appeared to be a body covered by a white sheet in the grass across from a home in the area.

Sheriff's department deputies later said they were investigating an apparent suicide at the location.

Crime scene tape blocked off an area of the road in front of the home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibulos angeles countyhomicide investigationgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News