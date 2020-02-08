21 malnourished dogs rescued from Ontario home ready for adoption

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- ABC7 got a look at the home where nearly two dozen malnourished dogs were rescued from deplorable living conditions in Ontario.The Humane Society seized the dogs after receiving complaints from neighbors.Many of the dogs are ready to be adopted into loving homes.The rescued dogs are being nursed back to health after the Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA says they were found extremely malnourished and neglected.They were not being cared for properly and only had sticks and twigs to feed off of the ground for the most part.Neighbors who reported a bad odor prompted authorities to search in Ontario home.Faviola Leone was there and painted a disturbing picture."There was a strong stench, obviously urine and feces, we did not see food or water provided for the dogs," she said.The dogs are between one and 13 years old."Because of the conditions that they were found, we ended up removing them," said Leone.The dogs are now drinking plenty of water, and the organization tells us that most of these dogs are already up for adoption.After getting vaccinated, micro-chipped, and getting all the necessary treatment, they will be ready to go."In order for them to be rehabilitated, like I said they just need to go to a loving family that's going to take care of them and give them the TLC that they deserve," said Leone.And if you think you're ready to make one of them a part of your family, this might be a good time. There is a special Valentine's Day offer this month.For the month of February, it's $14 for all adoptions of dogs."Once they have that TLC from a loving family, they're good," said Leone.