Mammoth Mountain could see up to 10 feet of snow; storm creates hazardous driving conditions

Caltrans is continuing to work toward reopening U.S. Highway 395, but as you can see, there is a lot of snow standing in our way.



For the latest on road conditions and chain controls, check https://t.co/B2JpeeuE5B.



📸Credit: Andy Richard pic.twitter.com/jZUyoR8nfY — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) January 28, 2021

A major storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and snow to Southern California on Thursday and Friday as an atmospheric river makes its way across the region.

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- A winter storm moving across California is expected to bring even more rain and snow across the state, including the Mammoth Mountain ski resort.The resort has already reported more than four feet of snow and with blizzard conditions expected through Friday, it could see as much as 10 feet of fresh powder.Resort officials say operations will be "very limited" throughout the storm cycle, including access to lodging. They're advising people to expect wait times and plan on spending the "majority" of time outdoors.Already, roads heading up to the resort are being impacted"Anyone traveling to the area this week should expect heavy snowfall, dangerous road conditions, the potential for road closures and limited mountain operations," the resort said on its website.As of 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Highway 395 going northbound was closed from 13 miles north of Bishop to the Nevada State Line. The southbound side was closed from the state line to State Route 203.An expected reopening time is not clear.Meanwhile, wide areas of the state remain under weather warnings and watches. The storm is expected to begin dropping down into Southern California, bringing threats of debris flows, mudslides and flash floods to areas near wildfire burn scars.