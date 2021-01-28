storm

Mammoth Mountain could see up to 10 feet of snow; storm creates hazardous driving conditions

By
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- A winter storm moving across California is expected to bring even more rain and snow across the state, including the Mammoth Mountain ski resort.

The resort has already reported more than four feet of snow and with blizzard conditions expected through Friday, it could see as much as 10 feet of fresh powder.

Resort officials say operations will be "very limited" throughout the storm cycle, including access to lodging. They're advising people to expect wait times and plan on spending the "majority" of time outdoors.

Already, roads heading up to the resort are being impacted

"Anyone traveling to the area this week should expect heavy snowfall, dangerous road conditions, the potential for road closures and limited mountain operations," the resort said on its website.

As of 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Highway 395 going northbound was closed from 13 miles north of Bishop to the Nevada State Line. The southbound side was closed from the state line to State Route 203.

An expected reopening time is not clear.



Meanwhile, wide areas of the state remain under weather warnings and watches. The storm is expected to begin dropping down into Southern California, bringing threats of debris flows, mudslides and flash floods to areas near wildfire burn scars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit Southern California
EMBED More News Videos

A major storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and snow to Southern California on Thursday and Friday as an atmospheric river makes its way across the region.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniasnowskiingstormski resorts
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
Storm preps underway amid expected 'atmospheric river' of moisture in SoCal
Flash flood concerns prompt evacuation warnings in IE
Rain triggers mudslides in recent burn area of Silverado Canyon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Capitol riot: OC man faces federal charges after being arrested by FBI
Search continues 1 month after young brothers go missing
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine
LA Mayor Garcetti receives COVID vaccine, report says
Show More
Grapevine remains open, but storm threatens another closure
SoCal weather: Heavy storm drenching region Thursday, Friday
Storm preps underway amid expected 'atmospheric river' of moisture in SoCal
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Brown bear chases skier down slope: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News