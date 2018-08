A 52-year-old man drowned in Laguna Beach on Saturday.Brian Riggs was found unconscious in the water at 1,000 Steps Beach.Outdoor activity organization SoCal eXploration & adventur said Riggs was an explorer, photographer and globetrotter.Riggs was the 16th person to drown in Orange County this year, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.Nearly half of those victims have been 50 or older.