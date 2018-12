A man accused in a string of burglaries in Calabasas and Malibu was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies requested Anthony Rauda's face be blurred to protect their investigation.Investigators are trying to determine if he was involved in the June murder of Tristan Beaudette, an Irvine man who was camping in Malibu State Park with his daughters.Rauda has not been charged in that killing.