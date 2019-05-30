NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of stealing a truck and accused of approaching children was arrested in North Hollywood Wednesday.
Police say just before that arrest, the driver, who was wearing a red shirt, had allegedly been approaching kids outside Fair Avenue Elementary School.
Officers say he then drove on the wrong side of the road.
He was pulled over at a Shell gas station at Vanowen Street and Vineland Avenue, where he was taken into custody.
No further information was immediately released.
Man in custody, accused of approaching children outside North Hollywood school
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News