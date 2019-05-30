Man in custody, accused of approaching children outside North Hollywood school

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of stealing a truck and accused of approaching children was arrested in North Hollywood Wednesday.

Police say just before that arrest, the driver, who was wearing a red shirt, had allegedly been approaching kids outside Fair Avenue Elementary School.

Officers say he then drove on the wrong side of the road.

He was pulled over at a Shell gas station at Vanowen Street and Vineland Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

No further information was immediately released.
