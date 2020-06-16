Golden State Killer

Man accused of being Golden State Killer will plead guilty to avoid death penalty

Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected "Golden State Killer," is accused of a series of murders and rapes in California during the 1970s and 1980s.
The man accused of being the Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty.

Joseph DeAngelo is set to admit to 13 murders and as many rapes in a Sacramento County courtroom on June 29.

Victims of some of the crimes in the case voiced both relief and frustration bordering on anger.

DeAngelo is accused of crimes that extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties, starting with early bedroom ransackings and a murder in Visalia.

More ABC7 coverage of the Golden State Killer available here.

RELATED: Breakup with fiancee may have triggered Golden State Killer's crimes

RELATED: Attorney believes Golden State Killer committed Orange County murder that led to conviction of another man
