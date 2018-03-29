A former youth mentor, who was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a woman at Universal Studios, is also accused of victimizing juveniles at the theme park.On Jan. 1, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies received a report about a man who had indecently exposed himself to a woman at the theme park.Deputies tracked the suspect down when he returned to the theme park later in the week. The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Hershel Korngut, was arrested, booked and subsequently cited and released, pending an order to appear in court on April 4, authorities said.During the investigation, detectives discovered additional victims identified as juveniles who came into contact with Korngut at the theme park.While serving a search warrant at Korngut's Los Angeles-area home, detectives found evidence of child pornography. Authorities said charges of possession of child pornography, lewd and lascivious acts upon a child and sexual battery will be brought forth at Korngut's upcoming court appearance.Investigators said Korngut was an audiologist at Universal Hearing Care in Tarzana and also a mentor at a youth organization in Los Angeles.Detectives believe there may be additional victims. If you feel you've been a victim of Korngut or if you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Dowdy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station at (818) 622-9600. You can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).