Man accused of impersonating police officer, robbery and pursuit near La Cañada Flintridge

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is in custody for allegedly impersonating a police officer and robbing a person near La Cañada Flintridge.The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 28.The robbery victim called Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station, which quickly found the suspect.Authorities say the man began a short pursuit before crashing.The man was taken him into custody after fleeing on foot and hiding in nearby bushes.No major injuries were reported.