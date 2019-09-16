Man accused of impersonating police officer, robbery and pursuit near La Cañada Flintridge

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is in custody for allegedly impersonating a police officer and robbing a person near La Cañada Flintridge.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 28.

The robbery victim called Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station, which quickly found the suspect.

Authorities say the man began a short pursuit before crashing.

The man was taken him into custody after fleeing on foot and hiding in nearby bushes.

No major injuries were reported.
