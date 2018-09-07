Man accused of kidnapping boy, molesting him in Signal Hill

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Signal Hill for allegedly kidnapping a boy and molesting him.A police officer spotted Pedro Rodriguez-Mejia on Tuesday with the boy in a parked vehicle. The officer noted that the situation appeared suspicious, and the two appeared nervous, according to a news release from Signal Hill police.The boy told the officer that Rodriguez-Mejia was his neighbor, and he picked him up in the 1400 block of Walnut Avenue in Long Beach.Investigators learned that Rodriguez-Mejia picked the boy up around 8:15 p.m. and instead of driving the boy home, Rodriguez-Mejia drove to Signal Hill where he performed several lewd acts to the child.Rodriguez-Mejia was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and committing lewd acts with a child. His bail was set at $100,000, which was posted Wednesday evening, police said. Rodriguez-Mejia is set to appear in court in Long Beach on Sept. 27.