Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies of medical condition

EMBED </>More Videos

A man suspected of fatally shooting a Long Beach Fire Department captain died of a medical condition Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man suspected of fatally shooting a Long Beach Fire Department captain died of a medical condition Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.

Thomas Kim, 77, died at USC Medical Center of an undisclosed medical condition that stemmed from a preexisting condition. He was accused of killing Long Beach Fire Department Capt. David Rosa.

Rosa, 45, was fatally shot while searching for people after responding to an explosion at a senior living complex in mid-June. Kim is suspected of triggering that explosion in an effort to kill his upstairs neighbor and then opening fire on any firefighters who responded to the blaze.

Rosa was a 17-year veteran of the fire department and leaves behind a wife and two kids.

Kim was charged with murder and attempted murder for wounding another firefighter and his neighbor.

He was due back in court on Aug. 15.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted murdermurderfirefighter killedexplosionsenior citizensLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect in fatal shooting of Long Beach fire captain denied bail
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of LB fire captain
Slain Long Beach fire captain honored in procession
Community mourns loss of Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rosa
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Long Beach fire captain
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns more than 1,200 acres, prompts evacuations
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
Southern California sizzles amid sweltering heat wave
One person dies at Hard Summer festival in IE
Pilot, 4 passengers ID'd after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash
Show More
Norwalk standoff: SWAT responds after man allegedly opens fire
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
Santa Clarita Valley residents brace for fire danger
Bystander shoots gunman who opened fire at back-to-school festival
More News