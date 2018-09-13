Man accused of causing active shooter scare at Downey Kaiser pleads not guilty

The man accused of pulling out a gun at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey, causing a massive evacuation and police response, was officially charged on Thursday, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office announced. (KABC/Downey Police)

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
The man accused of pulling out a gun at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey, causing a massive evacuation and police response, was officially charged on Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.

Jesus Rafael Chavez faces two counts of having a concealed firearm and one count of vandalism over $400. His case includes an allegation of being armed with a handgun.

The Lynwood man pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and is scheduled to return to court Sept. 25.

Police said Chavez prompted an active-shooter scare at the facility on Tuesday.

Witnesses said he was upset over a missed appointment, pulled a gun and threw a chair through a window at one point.

A suspect was detained and more than 400 people were evacuated following reports of shots fired at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey on Tuesday.


Investigators said no shots were ever fired and Chavez surrendered.
