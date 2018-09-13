DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --The man accused of pulling out a gun at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey, causing a massive evacuation and police response, was officially charged on Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.
Jesus Rafael Chavez faces two counts of having a concealed firearm and one count of vandalism over $400. His case includes an allegation of being armed with a handgun.
The Lynwood man pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and is scheduled to return to court Sept. 25.
Police said Chavez prompted an active-shooter scare at the facility on Tuesday.
Witnesses said he was upset over a missed appointment, pulled a gun and threw a chair through a window at one point.
Investigators said no shots were ever fired and Chavez surrendered.