EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4215634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect was detained and more than 400 people were evacuated following reports of shots fired at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey on Tuesday.

The man accused of pulling out a gun at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey, causing a massive evacuation and police response, was officially charged on Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.Jesus Rafael Chavez faces two counts of having a concealed firearm and one count of vandalism over $400. His case includes an allegation of being armed with a handgun.The Lynwood man pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and is scheduled to return to court Sept. 25.Police said Chavez prompted an active-shooter scare at the facility on Tuesday.Witnesses said he was upset over a missed appointment, pulled a gun and threw a chair through a window at one point.Investigators said no shots were ever fired and Chavez surrendered.