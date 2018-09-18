Detectives are seeking additional victims involving a suspect accused of sexually assaulting four girls in South Los Angeles and Compton, authorities announced Tuesday.Christopher William Roby, 39, is suspected of having numerous other victims dating back to 2003, authorities said.Roby was arrested on April 26 for rape by force/fear and is being held in lieu of $7,065,000 bail.Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.