An employee at a Sylmar business has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children at the store where he worked.Enrique Ramirez is accused of sexually assaulting three minors under the age of 12, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release.On July 17, an alleged victim made a police report indicating Ramirez sexually assaulted him several times at the Sylmar store where Ramirez worked, which is American Dollar Plus located at 12737 Glenoaks Blvd., police said.On July 20, another alleged victim came forward and told police that Ramirez continually sexually assaulted him over a 10-month period at the same store, authorities said.Police did not release any information about the third alleged victim.Investigators released a photo of Ramirez as well as an image of the American Dollar Plus store, asking possible additional victims to come forward.Police said the case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, and Ramirez's bail was set at $1.8 million.If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact LAPD Detective Lewis at (818) 838-9971. During non-business hours or weekends, call 1-877-LAPD-24-7. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.