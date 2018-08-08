Man accused of sexually assaulting children at Sylmar store where he worked

LAPD released a photo of Enrique Ramirez and the store where he worked, which is called American Dollar Plus in Sylmar.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An employee at a Sylmar business has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children at the store where he worked.

Enrique Ramirez is accused of sexually assaulting three minors under the age of 12, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release.

On July 17, an alleged victim made a police report indicating Ramirez sexually assaulted him several times at the Sylmar store where Ramirez worked, which is American Dollar Plus located at 12737 Glenoaks Blvd., police said.

On July 20, another alleged victim came forward and told police that Ramirez continually sexually assaulted him over a 10-month period at the same store, authorities said.

Police did not release any information about the third alleged victim.

Investigators released a photo of Ramirez as well as an image of the American Dollar Plus store, asking possible additional victims to come forward.

Police said the case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, and Ramirez's bail was set at $1.8 million.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact LAPD Detective Lewis at (818) 838-9971. During non-business hours or weekends, call 1-877-LAPD-24-7. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultchild sex assaultsex crimesarrestlapdSylmarLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Holy Fire burns 4,129 acres near Trabuco Canyon; 5 percent contained
Federal agencies involved in SoCal drug trafficking raids
USC president officially steps down amid ongoing scandals
Aliso Canyon gas leak: Tentative settlement to be announced
Rob McMillan takes walk down memory lane in Rancho Cucamonga
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after wild chase in South LA
'I warned him': Grandma shoots partially-exposed man trying to get into her home
Photos from the wildfires across California
Show More
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia Airport
LA communities keep cool and celebrate National Night Out
MoviePass to limit customers to 3 movies per month
More News