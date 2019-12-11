Man accused of sexually assaulting woman while she slept in Santa Ana home

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who police say entered an apartment in Santa Ana and sexually assaulted a woman as she slept was arrested Tuesday.

David Ceja, 38, allegedly got into an apartment in the 1300 block of South Standard Avenue at about 6:22 a.m. and sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep, according to Santa Ana police.

When the woman woke up and saw the suspect, she yelled for help, prompting the suspect to flee, police said.

The woman's brother woke up and chased Ceja down, holding him down until police arrived.

Ceja was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the altercation with the family member.

Ceja was booked on burglary and sexual assault charges.
