Authorities in a Phoenix suburb say a man fatally stabbed his 81-year-old grandmother because he was tired of caring for her.Chandler police say 30-year-old Brandon Smith is being held on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder. It was unclear Sunday if he had a lawyer.According to charging documents, Smith punched Helen Smith in the face first and she fell unconscious before he "decided to end her life."Police say Smith cut his grandmother's neck with a kitchen knife when she was in the bathtub. He says she was suffering from dementia.Officers called to an apartment complex about 3:30 a.m. Sunday found Helen Smith already dead.Chandler is about 22 miles east of Phoenix.