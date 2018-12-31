A young man was arrested on New Year's Eve for allegedly stabbing his grandmother multiple times in San Bernardino.San Bernardino police launched an hours-long search after arriving at a mobile home park in the 2800 block of W. Rialto Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.Officers found the 85-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, and she was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.The suspect, whose name was not released, was identified as the victim's grandson - a man in his 20s, authorities said.The suspect was later found and arrested just before 7 a.m. near the neighborhood where the stabbing occurred.It's unclear if the two lived in the Acacia Villa Mobile Home Park, but police said an argument took place there before the man allegedly attacked his grandmother with a knife."Officers are trying to interview the suspect and are in the process of conducting their investigation to find out more about why that happened," said San Bernardino PD Lt. Brian Pellis.