Man suspected of stealing car with kids inside chased down by parents, killed in Philadelphia

By Dann Cuellar
PHILADELPHIA -- A man suspected of stealing a car with children inside was chased down and beaten to death by the kids' parents and bystanders in Philadelphia.

It's not yet known if any charges will be filed against the parents. The theft happened near 29th and Dauphin streets in Strawberry Mansion.

According to police, the mother was traveling with her three kids when she stopped to visit her boyfriend at a pizza shop.

The mother left the car running when she went inside the shop. That's when police said a 54-year-old suspect jumped into the vehicle and took off.

But the suspect didn't get far. Police said the parents caught up to the suspect after he got stuck in traffic.

"They were able to pull this car thief out of the vehicle. He fled on foot about a half a block. And the boyfriend caught up to him and there was some sort of physical struggle that ensued," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small said other men from the neighborhood intervened and began punching and kicking the suspect.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The children were not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacrimeu.s. & worldcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shirtless suspect Tased after chase ends in highly-populated Venice Beach
Murder suspect arrested in random attack of LADWP worker
L.A. County getting ready for ICE raids set for this weekend
Body of man discovered in San Pedro car fire
4.9-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area
Burglary suspect arrested after police chase through San Fernando Valley
Monterey Bay boats now offering shark watching tours
Show More
SoCal heat wave drives temperatures up to triple digits in some areas
Suspect arrested in burning of pride flag outside gay bar
VIDEO: Armed suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
Immigration law firm worker says silent raids in SoCal have already begun
Prison time for drunk driver who killed mom and baby
More TOP STORIES News