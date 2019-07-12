Man suspected of stealing car with kids inside chased down by parents, killed in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A man suspected of stealing a car with children inside was chased down and beaten to death by the kids' parents and bystanders in Philadelphia.It's not yet known if any charges will be filed against the parents. The theft happened near 29th and Dauphin streets in Strawberry Mansion.According to police, the mother was traveling with her three kids when she stopped to visit her boyfriend at a pizza shop.The mother left the car running when she went inside the shop. That's when police said a 54-year-old suspect jumped into the vehicle and took off.But the suspect didn't get far. Police said the parents caught up to the suspect after he got stuck in traffic."They were able to pull this car thief out of the vehicle. He fled on foot about a half a block. And the boyfriend caught up to him and there was some sort of physical struggle that ensued," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Small said other men from the neighborhood intervened and began punching and kicking the suspect.The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he later died.The children were not injured.