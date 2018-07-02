Man airlifted to La Puente trauma center after fireworks injury

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau tweeted this photo of a man who injured himself in a fireworks related incident. (SEBLASD/Twitter)

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man suffered serious injuries to his hands following a fireworks related incident in La Puente and had to be airlifted to a trauma center Monday.

Firefighters were called to a report of an injury in the 13600 block of Homewood Street at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The injuries were deemed to be fireworks related.

MORE: Teen warns others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers, eye
EMBED More News Videos

Aaden Valdez of Colorado created a fireworks safety tips coloring book and is giving away 1,500 pairs of safety glasses after his Fourth of July accident last year.


The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Air Rescue helicopter picked up the patient, described as a 24-year-old man, and transported him to an area trauma center. The chopper used Bassett High School as the landing zone.

The LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau posted a photo to Twitter showing its tactical medics treating the injured man in-flight.

In the image caption, the SEB cautioned, "Please use ONLY safe & sane @LACOFD approved fireworks and ONLY in legally designated areas."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
july fourthholidaysafetylos angeles county sheriff's departmentfireworkshelicopterhospitalLa PuenteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
Illegal fireworks display sparks reminder about July 4 safety
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News