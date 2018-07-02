Man airlifted to La Puente trauma center after fireworks injury

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3692558" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aaden Valdez of Colorado created a fireworks safety tips coloring book and is giving away 1,500 pairs of safety glasses after his Fourth of July accident last year.

Injury from illegal fireworks. #LASD Air Rescue 5 airlifting patient. LASD SEB Tactical Medics treating inflight. Have a safe 4th. Please use ONLY safe & sane @LACOFD approved fireworks and ONLY in legally designated areas. pic.twitter.com/I4Yo6QmsTY — SEB (@SEBLASD) July 2, 2018

A man suffered serious injuries to his hands following a fireworks related incident in La Puente and had to be airlifted to a trauma center Monday.Firefighters were called to a report of an injury in the 13600 block of Homewood Street at approximately 9:30 a.m.The injuries were deemed to be fireworks related.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Air Rescue helicopter picked up the patient, described as a 24-year-old man, and transported him to an area trauma center. The chopper used Bassett High School as the landing zone.The LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau posted a photo to Twitter showing its tactical medics treating the injured man in-flight.In the image caption, the SEB cautioned, "Please use ONLY safe & sane @LACOFD approved fireworks and ONLY in legally designated areas."