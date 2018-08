EMBED >More News Videos A man accused of killing his fiancee's sister has been identified as 34-year-old Jason Farmer.

EMBED >More News Videos Jason Farmer in PC court

A man who admitted to killing his fiancee's sister in a Texas motel room appeared in court after he was charged with manslaughter.Jason Farmer, 34, was arrested over the weekend for the murder of Angela Montante at the America's Inn and Suites near Beechnut.Police say he checked into the motel with Montante Thursday, and then killed her.Details revealed in court Monday morning indicated that Farmer and Montante were having sex in the room when he started choking her. He stopped when she started panicking, but she stopped moving, prosecutors said.Prosecutors said Farmer waited 24 to 36 hours before calling police.Authorities found him inside the motel room with Montante's body wrapped in a blanket. Police said he surrendered Friday night.Investigators have not said how Montante died.Farmer has been arrested several times over the past few years. He is being held without bond because of two previous felonies. Farmer is also a registered sex offender.