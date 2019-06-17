Man allegedly tries to kidnap 12-year-old boy in Ventura church parking lot

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to grab a 12-year-old boy in a church parking lot Saturday.Ventura police said the boy was approached by the man in the parking lot of the Coastline Bible Church in the 400 block of Mills Road at about 6:20 p.m.The boy managed to push the man away and run to a friend's home, where he called his parents, according to Ventura police.They say the man has red hair and appeared to be in his 40's. He was wearing a green flannel shirt and black pants, and was driving a gray older model Honda four-door sedan.Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Ventura Police Department Detectives at (805) 339-4488.