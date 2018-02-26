#LAPD OIS Update: Mission Area ofcrs responded to a male with possible mental illness call. Upon arrival, subject confronted officers with a 16" edged blade weapon. Less lethal options were deployed, but ineffective, resulting in an OIS. The subject was pronounced dead at scene. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 26, 2018

A man who police said was armed with a large blade was fatally shot by a Los Angeles police officer in Panorama City on Monday.Police received a radio call regarding a male with a mental illness in the 9100 block of Kester Avenue around 8:45 a.m., according to LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar.Aguilar said when responding officers arrived on scene, a man came out of one of the homes in the area, and he was "armed with an edged weapon."The LAPD described the weapon as a 16-inch edged blade.The officers initially used a Taser and bean bags, but the situation ended in an officer-involved shooting, Aguilar said.The man was struck by police gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene by fire officials.Aguilar said the circumstances that led up to the fatal officer-involved shooting remains under investigation. The officers involved will be interviewed, and footage from body-worn cameras will be reviewed, she said.Area schools were not affected or put on lockdown, though Kester Avenue was closed between Nordhoff and Tupper streets during the investigation, police said.