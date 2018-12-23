Man arrested after alleged drunken rampage at Irwindale store

A man is in custody after being accused of going on a drunken rampage at an AM/PM store in Irwindale.It happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m., at the store off Foothill Boulevard and Irwindale Avenue.The store clerk called 911 after the man allegedly began knocking over shelves, food racks and displays.Police say the man, traveling with his wife and kids, stopped for gas and got angry after finding the pumps off for remodeling.He was arrested for felony vandalism and public intoxication.